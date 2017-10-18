Nasdaq, Singapore Exchange sign pact for collaborative listings

Singapore

Singapore Exchange Ltd and Nasdaq Inc announced a pact that will allow firms to tap the capital markets possibly simultaneously under the two exchange operators' namesake exchanges.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in Times Square after the Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, in New York City, NY, U.S. April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

REUTERS: Singapore Exchange Ltd and Nasdaq Inc announced a pact on Wednesday (Oct 18) that will allow firms to tap the capital markets possibly simultaneously under the two exchange operators' namesake exchanges.

The tie-up would help fast-growing Asian companies to list on the SGX and subsequently pursue a Nasdaq listing as they expand globally, SGX Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said in a statement.

SGX and US-based Nasdaq - which are also in a long-term market technology partnership - are gauging interest among companies that could seek a concurrent or sequential listing on both the SGX and the Nasdaq, the exchange operators said.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters