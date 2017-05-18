National Day Parade ticket applications open next Tuesday

SINGAPORE: Ticket applications for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) will open from next Tuesday (May 23) to Jun 4, the parade’s organising committee said on Thursday.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for tickets to the two preview shows on Jul 22 and Jul 29, or the NDP on Aug 9.

They can choose to apply for two, four or six tickets, although applicants should note that the lower the number of tickets applied for, the higher the chances of obtaining them, the news release said.

Successful applicants will be notified from Jun 26 to Jul 3 via the contact number provided in the application. They can collect their tickets from Jul 7 to 9 and Jul 14 to 16, between 10am and 9pm, at the National Gallery Singapore.

Those interested to ballot for tickets can do so via SMS, online, or at SAM and AXS stations.

For SMS, applicants may send a message to 8240 0050 with the format: <NRIC No> SPACE <Preview1/Preview2/NDP> SPACE <No of Tickets>

Each person is limited to one application, regardless of the mode used to apply. Tickets will be allocated via an electronic ballot, and not on a first-come-first-served basis. The balloting results are final and there will be no appeals, the committee said.

Each ticket admits one spectator to the parade, so children - inclusive of infants - must hold a valid ticket to be admitted to the parade.

Successful applicants to last year's exercise will not be eligible for tickets to NDP this year.

This year's parade will be the first at the Marina Bay Floating Platform since 2014. The parade's theme, #OneNationTogether, as well as its theme song and logo were unveiled on Wednesday.