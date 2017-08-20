National Day Rally: KidSTART initiative likely to be expanded to benefit more children

The initiative, which helps children from low-income families to have a good start in life, has received promising feedback, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

SINGAPORE: There are currently 400 families on the KidSTART initiative, and early feedback has been promising, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 20).

If these results are confirmed, the Government will scale up the programme to benefit more children, he said in his National Day Rally speech.

The initiative, which was first rolled out in 2016, hopes to enable children from low-income families to have a good start in life. It proactively identifies children aged six and below, provides them with early access to health, learning and developmental support, and monitors their progress during their early years.

“Parents say that their children are more talkative and expressive, and interact much better,” Mr Lee said.

He explained that these mothers get onto the KidSTART programme when they are expecting – ideally, in their first trimester.

“Even before the baby is born, trained officers visit the families at home, to support the expecting mother and impart practical skills and knowledge on health, nutrition and child development,” he said. “After the baby arrives, the officers continue to coach the parents. They carry on doing so all the way through pre-school.”

LEVELLING THE PLAYING FIELD FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

In his speech, Mr Lee said the Government’s emphasis on pre-schools is to achieve a “broader social purpose”. He stressed that access to affordable, quality pre-schools will help level the playing field for young children.

“Today, every child goes to a good school. We want every child to go to a good pre-school, so that all children, regardless of family background, have the best possible start in life,” he said.

“We must do this because every child counts,” he added. “If we get this right, we will foster social mobility, and sustain a fair and just society.”