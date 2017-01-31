National Museum of Singapore launches first digital gallery

SINGAPORE: The National Museum of Singapore on Tuesday (Jan 31) launched its first digital gallery, aimed at exploring the relationship between art and digital technology.

Called Gallery10, the museum's tenth permanent gallery is equipped with advanced projection technology and is designed to be an immersive digital space for artists to experiment with the "traditionally binary ideas of art and science".

“The role of the museum has changed over the years, expanding its focus beyond presenting things of the past to include creating a connection with the present,” said director of the National Museum of Singapore Angelita Teo. “Gallery10 is a space that provides us with the opportunity to do just that and more, through the adoption of digital and future technology to create an immersive experience for our visitors to engage with history and art.”

As part of its launch, the museum commissioned multidisciplinary artist Sarah Choo Jing to produce a three-channel immersive video installation. Titled Art of the Rehearsal, the installation depicts Singaporean dancers from various cultures rehearsing their performances along the back lanes of cultural districts in the city, such as Chinatown, Kampong Glam and Little India.

“Artists from different spheres of practice are increasingly seeing the value of collaboration and its ability to produce one-of-a-kind artworks,” said Ms Choo.



“Gallery10 has provided us with a blank canvas with infinite possibilities to create an experience like never before. Through the use of the latest projection technology, we were able to capture the beauty of our multi-cultural diversity and tell the story of perseverance by showcasing the process of the dancers’ rigorous training behind every performance," she added.

The permanent installation, which was funded by the National Arts Council, involved dancers from Asparas Arts, Era Dance Theatre and the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kian Dance Theatre.

Gallery10 was converted from the dining hall of a Chinese restaurant and is its first such gallery to allow the consumption of food and drink. The gallery opened on Dec 10 last year and is free for all visitors.