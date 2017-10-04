National Museum of Singapore to throw 130th birthday bash

The celebrations on Oct 13 to 15 will feature interactive tours, art installations and music performances.

SINGAPORE: The National Museum of Singapore will mark its 130th birthday with a weekend of celebrations that will feature interactive tours, art installations and music performances, it said on Wednesday (Oct 4).

In a press release, the museum said admission for the celebrations on Oct 13 to 15 will be free, although selected programmes - such as tours by the museum director and curators - are ticketed.

National Museum of Singapore director Angelita Teo said the museum has "always endeared itself to the generation of its time".

"For our birthday weekend, we invite visitors to get to know the museum better, re-discover its fascinating history and architecture, its galleries, my colleagues and our volunteers who have helped to make the National Museum not just the place to learn about Singapore’s cultural and historical heritage, but also the place to celebrate our shared stories."

To mark the occasion, there will be a birthday cake-cutting ceremony on Oct 14 and cupcake giveaways.

There will also be an "artisanal retro market" featuring handicrafts, knick-knacks and locally-made produce, live music performances around the museum and craft activities, the museum said.

The National Museum was first established as the Raffles Library and Museum on Oct 12, 1887 and is Singapore's oldest cultural institution.

"The museum was then established to spur intellectual inquiry in the region. It grew alongside the country, survived the Japanese Occupation and has transformed into a socio-history and cultural institution that is well-loved by many," it said in the press release.

A new National Museum Historic Trail exploring the evolution of the museum over the years will be available from Oct 12, while special historic tours will also be available during the anniversary celebrations.

Details on the events can be found here.