National Orchid Garden begins S$35m revamp to expand exhibits

SINGAPORE: Next month, the National Orchid Garden will embark on a S$35 million project to rejuvenate its key facilities by 2019, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Friday (Jun 30).

Three existing facilities - the Cool House, Tan Hoon Siang Mist House and Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad House - will be brought together in a new attraction, the Tropical Montane Orchidetum, NParks said in a media release.

The orchidetum aims to recreate the experience of ascending a tropical montane forest, or mountainous forest, complete with its cooler climate.

A "Secret Ravine" will connect the three display houses and simulate a mid-elevation environment of altitudes between 650m and 1,000m, with a surrounding temperature between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

"The specially designed ravine will bring visitors seamlessly from the forest zones of the Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad House, to the tropical garden in the Tan Hoon Siang Mist House, continuously into the cool tropical upper montane atmosphere of the Sembcorp Cool House," NParks said.

Artist's impression of The Sembcorp Cool House. (Picture: NParks)

Each of the three components of the orchidetum will be expanded as well - the Cool House by almost four-fold, from 260 square metres to 1,100 sq m; the Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad enclosure from 350 sq m to 620 sq m; and the Tan Hoon Siang Mist House from 350 sq m to 760 sq m.

The Cool House, a temperature-controlled glasshouse, will emulate a high-elevation montane forest at altitudes of 1,000 m to 2,000 m, and with a surrounding temperature of 16 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Its climate control system will also be improved, which would allow researchers to study closely rare orchids that are naturally found only at higher elevations.

Visitors can expect to see new plant varieties from the orchid, bromeliad, ginger and magnolia families as well as various carnivorous plant groups, NParks said.

Artist's impression of the Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad Collection enclosure. (Picture: NParks)

The existing Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad enclosure will be upgraded to emulate a neotropical forest

environment with elevations of 650 m to 1,000 m and a surrounding temperature range of 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. It will also showcase a selection of neotropical plants such as the Aroid and Calathea species, as well as orchids.

The existing Tan Hoon Siang Mist House will be upgraded to mimic a paleotropical garden at 650 m to 1,000 m in altitude and surrounding temperatures of 27 to 30 degrees Celsius, and its misting system will be upgraded.



Artist's impression of the Tan Hoon Siang Mist House. (Picture: NParks)

The cost of the project will be borne partially by contributions from the community, including a S$10 million donation by Sembcorp Industries. NParks said it was the largest single donation to the Garden City Fund to date, and will go towards the upgrading of the Cool House, which will be renamed after the donor.

In the interim, there will be new orchid-themed displays, including the Mist Garden, Silver Arches, Orchid Safari, Orchid Checkerboard, and the Enchanted Garden, as well as 30 more warm-growing orchid varieties that were previously not exhibited in the Orchid Garden.



These displays will debut at the Singapore Botanic Gardens Heritage Festival, which runs from Jun 30 to Jul 9.



Singapore citizens, permanent residents and work permit holders will be given free entry to the Orchid Garden during the festival.