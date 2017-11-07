National Sailing Centre suspends water activities after crocodile sighted at East Coast Park

SINGAPORE: The National Sailing Centre (NSC) has ceased all water activities after a crocodile was spotted at East Coast Park, a spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Nov 7).

The reptile was spotted by contractors working in the East Coast Park area on Monday, triggering the centre to cancel water training, as well as alert sailors, schools and coaches.

"To our knowledge, the crocodile was not seen in the open water, but at the construction site next to NSC," the spokesperson said, adding that the building works were unrelated to the centre.

A total of 120 NSC users were affected including sailors of various ages.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the Singapore Sailing Federation assured its users and parents of young participants that safety was its "number one concern" and that it "would not hesitate to cancel upcoming events" if on-water activities were deemed unsafe.

NSC is monitoring the situation and is working very closely with Government authorities like the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority, and the National Parks Board (NParks), said the spokesperson.

There have been several crocodile sightings this year, with reports on Changi Beach Park and Pasir Ris Park in August alone. In the latter instance, NParks had said they were "likely to be estuarine crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus), which are known to swim freely in the Straits of Johor".