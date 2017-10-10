National service defaulter jailed for 10 weeks

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail on Tuesday (Oct 10) for failing to report for National Service enlistment and for remaining overseas without an exit permit for about three-and-a-half years.



Born in the Philippines, Joseph Daluping Kum moved to Singapore with his parents as a baby. He moved back to the Philippines when he was nine, after his Filipino mother realised that Kum's Singaporean father had been unfaithful.

By this time, Kum’s father had applied for Singapore citizenship for his son. When Kum returned to Singapore in 2011, he was informed by the Central Manpower Base that he had committed an offence by remaining overseas without an exit permit.



Though Kum registered for National Service that day, he was fined S$1,000 on Sep 30 for the offence. Then 17 years old, Kum appealed to waive the fine four times. All attempts were unsuccessful.



Kum’s father refused to pay the fine, defence counsel Rajan Supramaniam told the court. As a result, Kum and his father often argued. When the father kicked his teenage son out of the house, Kum was “scared and (had) nowhere to go,” Mr Rajan said.



Kum borrowed money from his aunt, who worked in Singapore as a domestic helper, to fly back to the Philippines. He left Singapore on Feb 8, 2012, a month before he was due to enlist and without an exit permit.



When Kum failed to enlist on Mar 8, 2012, an enlistment inspector got in touch with his father to serve an Enlistment Notice, through him, to his son. Mr Kum told the enlistment inspector that his son would not return to serve NS because appeals to waive the fine of S$1,000 had been rejected. A police gazette was raised against Kum on Mar 13, 2012.



Kum returned to Singapore in September 2015, when he was 21 years old, at the urging of his older brother who encouraged Kum to pay the fine. He was arrested at a police station, after a check revealed that he was wanted.



Kum paid the fine with help from his mother, and enlisted on Nov 11, 2015. He is currently serving NS in the Singapore Armed Forces Military Police Command, and will serve his 10-week jail term after completing NS next month.



For failing to report for enlistment for about three-and-a-half years (March 2012 to August 2015), and remaining overseas without an exit permit for about the same length of time (February 2012 to August 2015), Kum could have been jailed a maximum of three years and fined up to S$10,000 per charge.

