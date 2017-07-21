National Service registration to start Aug 2

SINGAPORE: Registration for National Service will be conducted between Aug 2 and Aug 22 this year for male Singapore citizens and Singapore permanent residents born between Apr 1, 2000 and Jun 30, 2000.

Registration can be done either online at http://www.ns.sg or in person at the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) Podium at 3 Depot Road, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a press release on Friday (Jul 21).

Those registering at CMPB should bring their NRIC or birth certificate, education certificates, citizenship certificates (if any) and other documents as specified in the registration notice.

Those seeking to apply for postponement to complete their studies in Singapore may apply online or in person. If the application is successful, the registrant will receive further notice about when he has to report for enlistment.

If a person does not meet the postponement criteria or is unsuccessful in his postponement application, he must choose a date between Oct 17, 2017 and Nov 18, 2017 (both dates inclusive) for his medical screening during registration, and must go for this screening at CMPB on the appointed date between 8am and 1pm.



