National Service registration to start Nov 1

SINGAPORE: Male Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Oct 1, 2000 and Jan 1, 2001 will have to register for national service between Nov 1 and Nov 21.



They can register online at http://www.ns.sg or at the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) podium at 3 Depot Road, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a media release on Thursday (Oct 19).

Those registering at CMPB should bring with them their NRIC or birth certificate, education certificates, citizenship certificates (if any) and other documents as specified in the registration notice.

Those looking to apply for postponement to complete their studies in Singapore may do so online or in person. If the application is successful, the registrant will receive further notice about when he has to report for enlistment.

If a person does not meet the postponement criteria or is unsuccessful in his postponement application, he must choose a date between Dec 27, 2017 and Feb 3, 2018 for his medical screening during registration, and go for this screening at CMPB on the appointed date between 8am and 1pm.