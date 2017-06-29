National servicemen to get discounts at 160 hawker stalls, shops from July

SINGAPORE: To mark the 50th anniversary of National Service (NS50), national servicemen will get discounts at almost 160 hawker stalls and retail shops starting in July, the People’s Association (PA) announced on Thursday (Jun 29).

Hawker stalls and shops participating in the programme are located in areas such as Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Jurong West, Chinatown, Woodlands, Redhill, Alexandra and Marine Parade.

A list of the participating outlets will be available on the PA website from Friday. The outlets will also display a “We Support You in NS” decal.

National servicemen will also get a 10 per cent discount for courses and facilities at any of the 107 community clubs in Singapore. From Jul 1 to Dec 31, they will also enjoy a 10 per cent discount for selected courses at the PA’s eight water-venture centres.

To enjoy the discounts, national servicemen will have to show their 11B identification card or wear their uniforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This year, as Singapore celebrates NS50, PA wants to show our appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work of our generations of national servicemen, who contribute to Singapore’s security on one level and to our society’s resilience and unity on another level,” PA chief executive Desmond Tan said.

“We are heartened that merchants across Singapore have also come on board to join us in thanking our national servicemen.”

The Government announced in February that all past and present national servicemen will receive S$100 of vouchers for NS50. The vouchers can be used at more than 6,000 participating outlets and services, including NTUC FairPrice and Giant supermarkets, Singapore Airlines, Robinsons, Food Republic and McDonald's.

Earlier this month, Singapore’s four public transport operators announced that all past and present national servicemen will get free travel on public buses and trains on Jun 30 to mark NS50. But to be eligible for free travel, national servicemen will have to wear their uniforms.