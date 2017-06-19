National servicemen to get free travel on Jun 30

SINGAPORE: All past and present national servicemen will get free travel on public buses and trains next Friday (Jun 30).



"As part of the commemorative efforts for 50 years of National Service (NS50), all past and present national servicemen from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will enjoy free travel on public buses and trains operated by public transport operators Go-Ahead Singapore, SBS Transit, SMRT Corporation and Tower Transit Singapore on 30 June 2017," the transport companies said in a joint press release.

The NS50 Free Travel Day will be effective from the start of the public bus and train service on Jun 30 to the last bus and train service (including Nite Owl and NightRider).



All past and present national servicemen are required to wear the following uniforms, for verification purposes by bus captains or MRT station personnel, to be eligible for their free travel:



- SAF national servicemen: No. 3 or No. 4 service uniforms.



- SPF and SCDF national servicemen: duty uniforms.

