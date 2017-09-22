National skills framework to develop logistics sector launched

SINGAPORE: A new national skills framework for Singapore's logistics sector was launched on Friday (Sep 22).

The framework identifies job roles, career pathways, and existing and emerging skills required in logistics, that can help the sector grow.

Some of the career pathways identified include warehouse management and operations, freight forwarding and operations, sales and customer service, and transport management and operations.

Data and statistical analysis, automation design and cloud computing application have also been identified as emerging skills.

The skills framework seeks to target people who wish to join logistics or progress in the industry, and employers who want to invest in employee training.

It is also meant to help education and training providers design programmes to address needs in logistics, and equip people with skills that are in demand.

The framework builds upon the industry transformation map for the sector launched in November last year – a guide charting the path for raising productivity and innovation in the industry as the economic climate changes.

Speaking at the official opening of logistics firm YCH Group’s Supply Chain City facility in Jurong on Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that if the map is successful, the logistics industry is expected to contribute S$8.3 billion to the economy and create 2,000 new jobs for professionals, managers, engineers and technicians by 2020.

“Some of these jobs will demand different and deeper skills from today, as new technologies and new ways of working become mainstream. Hence, our companies must also invest in people, to develop talent, retrain their staff and nurture deep knowledge and soft skills. The Government will play its part to attract, nurture and retain a strong Singaporean core of talent for the logistics industry,” he said.