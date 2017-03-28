National sprinter Shanti Pereira first to receive SMU's Yip Pin Xiu scholarship

SINGAPORE: National sprinter Shanti Pereira was awarded the Singapore Management University's Yip Pin Xiu scholarship on Tuesday (Mar 28).

The 20-year-old, who won the 200m gold in the 2015 SEA Games and became the first female athlete to do so since Glory Barnabas in 1973, will receive a waiver of tuition fees for four years and an allowance of up S$12,000 during this time. The funds will allow her to take part in leadership and personal development programmes, overseas community service projects and student exchanges.

She will begin her four-year undergraduate programme at the School of Accountancy from August this year.

Launched last December by SMU, the bond-free sports scholarship recognises outstanding Singapore athletes with good character.

SMU Provost Professor Lily Kong, who hosted the award reception on Tuesday, also announced that the school is already working with Shanti and Singapore Athletics on the athlete's plans for the year.



She could even get the chance to train in the United States, when she does her exchange programme at the University of Oregon, which is known to be the track capital of the world.



Prof Kong added: "The school has already put in place a structure that will coordinate the support that she (Shanti) will need to continue to succeed academically and in sports."