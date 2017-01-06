National Stadium to host night cycling race

SINGAPORE: A night cycling race that landed its organisers in jail two years ago - because they didn’t have a permit - is set to take place at the National Stadium in February.

If everything goes according to plan, it would be the first time a cycling race is being held in a stadium that is not purpose-built for cycling.

“There have never been races held in stadiums - other than velodromes - anywhere in the world,” race organiser Zulkifli Awab said.



“It’s initiated by the Singapore Cycling Federation, who will take care of the rental of the stadium,” the 41-year-old project manager added. “They said, ‘don’t worry about money, just take care of the safety of the riders’. We’re truly grateful for their support, and thank Sport Singapore and Sports Hub for trying to make this happen.”



The race, called HolyCrit, will involve fixed-gear bicycles and road bikes. While the organisers are still working out several details, it is tentatively set to take place on the evening of Feb 11.







“For the race, a rubber surface will be laid around the entire running track, which is ill-suited for bicycles,” said Zulkifli who, along with several riders, have tested out the surface. “We will also have to put up safety features like water barricades, and have medical officers and an ambulance on standby.”



Zulkifli said he has a team of 30 volunteers helping him out. As with previous HolyCrit races, participants have to pay a S$10 entrance fee and the total collected will go entirely to the winner.



Attendance is free and Zulkifli expects to see at least 1,000 spectators. The last race, held in an area near the National Stadium on Dec 3, 2016, attracted 90 racers and around 500 spectators.



That was the first HolyCrit race held since Zulkifli and co-organiser Eric Khoo Shui Yan, a 30-year-old bicycle business owner, served their seven-day jail terms last October for holding races without a permit. They started the event in September 2013, holding eight races at various venues until their arrest in late 2014.