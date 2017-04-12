National video consultation platform for healthcare needs launched

SINGAPORE: Singapore has officially started the nationwide implementation of video consultation for healthcare services.

This was announced on Wednesday (Apr 12) by the Integrated Health Information System (IHiS), the technology agency for Singapore healthcare under MOH Holdings.



MOH Holdings is the holding company for Singapore’s public healthcare clusters, which include the National University Health System and Singapore Health Services.



Since November 2016, video consultation services under the initiative called Smart Health Video Consultation have been available for selected services at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), the Institute of Mental Health, Singapore General Hospital, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.



The platform will also be used at the National University Hospital and National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, from mid-2017 onwards.



The national platform is cloud-based, and allows for multi-party video conferencing, file sharing and the display of medical reports or images during the consultations, said Low Cheong Ooi, the chief clinical informatics officer of IHiS.



He added that it will also allow healthcare teams to “monitor patients more regularly than traditional face-to-face appointments”.



Each session also uses end-to-end encryption and is protected with security measures, such as two-factor authentication.



At KKH, this telehealth service will be used in areas including paediatric home care, lactation consultation, speech therapy, and follow-ups for paediatric eczema pharmacy.



For the other institutions, patients can communicate with healthcare professionals for care on issues such as post-stroke needs, communicable diseases, and cancer.



The services are guided by the National Telemedicine Guidelines to ensure patient safety and confidentiality, the agency said.



Bruce Liang, the chief executive officer of IHiS, said that video consultations will be used to better serve patients, particularly those with mobility issues or who were just discharged.

“It brings care into the home, enables patients to rest at home, and reduces caregiver absence from work,” he said.



And when there is a pandemic, video consultations can help reduce the number of people exposed to communicable diseases, Mr Liang added.



The industry will also see a productivity gain, Mr Liang said. Healthcare professionals will save time travelling to and from nursing homes, which will allow these professionals to see their patients more often. Patients will also “receive more timely care”.



The roll-out is one of three telehealth initiatives for this year, IHiS said. Another initiative that will be implemented is tele-rehabilitation, which will let professionals including therapists prescribe rehabilitation programmes remotely.



The other telehealth initiative that will be rolled out is for remote vital signs monitoring. IHiS said that more details of these two initiatives will be announced later this year.

