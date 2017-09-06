Nations worldwide need to step up efforts to reduce workplace accidents: Lim Swee Say

SINGAPORE: Each and every nation needs to step up their efforts to reduce workplace accidents and ill health, said Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say on Wednesday (Sep 6).

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the World Congress on Safety and Health at Work, Mr Lim said that each country has to do more, and shared Singapore’s plans to reduce its current workplace fatality rate of 1.9 deaths per 100,000 workers to below 1.0 by 2028.



“It is our hope that, in 10 years’ time, we will see many more nations reducing their fatality rates progressively, from less than three, to less than two, and less than one per 100,000 workers,” he said.

To achieve this, Mr Lim highlighted areas for improvement, which include moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach.

“We should customise our approaches based on the characteristics of the workforce, such as their physical capabilities, level of skills and education,” he said.

GLOBAL NUMBER OF WORKPLACE FATALITIES RISING

Mr Lim pointed out that while the global number of fatalities per 100,000 workers fell from 13.8 in 2003 to 11.3 in 2014, the number of fatalities has in fact risen due to an increase in the total number of workers.



In 2003, there were 358,000 fatalities globally, and the number rose to 380,000 in 2014.



Mr Lim encouraged members of the global Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) community to help grow and sustain OSH culture in their own countries.



In Southeast Asia in particular, he urged ASEAN members to continue being committed to OSH, raise OSH standards, collaborate and learn from each other, and encourage ASEAN companies to upgrade OSH practices.

ASEAN labour ministers recently signed a joint statement to reaffirm their commitment to improving workplace safety and health, and to closer cooperation in building OSH capability in the region.

The four-day event was attended by some 3,500 delegates from more than 100 countries and saw more than 200 international speakers across 30 symposia and technical sessions.

