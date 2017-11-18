Navy man praised for helping to nab suspect who took upskirt video at MRT station

SINGAPORE: Navy regular Samuel Ong was on his way to work at Changi Naval Base on Oct 31 when he saw a young man standing over close behind a girl in secondary school uniform.



They were on an escalator at Tanah Merah MRT station and at first, Military Expert 1 (ME1) Ong did not sense anything amiss.



"He was standing so close to her, I thought they were a couple. It was only after I walked passed them did I realise he was using his phone to take an upskirt video," ME1 Ong told Channel NewsAsia.



He confronted the man and called the police who arrested the suspect. The police said they found upskirt videos on the mobile phone of the 18-year-old suspect.



For his efforts, ME1 Ong was on Saturday (Nov 18) presented with a letter of appreciation from the police.



“We would like to commend Mr Samuel for his quick-thinking and timely interception that led to this swift arrest,” said the police in a Facebook post.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Said ME1 Ong: "As a member of the SAF, I am trained and taught to do what is right and the right thing to do at that moment was to help the lady in need and not turn a blind eye.”

"I CONFRONTED HIM IMMEDIATELY"



Recounting what happened that morning, ME1 Ong, 25, said the girl did not realise what was happening.



"I confronted him (the suspect) immediately and he was shocked. The girl, who was listening to music did not realise what was going on until I tapped her on her shoulder and told her. She was shocked too," added the Republic of Singapore Navy weapons system operator on the RSS Endeavour.



He then told the man he was going to call authorities and alerted SMRT staff when they got to the bottom of escalator.



The man did not try to escape and apologised for his actions, said ME1 Ong.



All three were then escorted by SMRT staff to a room. When the police arrived, the suspect was interrogated by officers.



"The man was subsequently arrested for public nuisance and will also be investigated for taking upskirt photos," police said.



ME1 Ong told Channel NewsAsia that he was glad he stopped the suspect.



"After we reached the bottom of the escalator, I told the girl that we must not let this (matter) go. It was the right thing to do," he said.

