NDP 2018 to be held at Marina Bay Floating Platform again: Ng Eng Hen

"Nothing in the world compares" to the National Day Parade at the platform, the Defence Minister said in a speech.

SINGAPORE: Next year's National Day Parade (NDP) will once again be held at the Marina Bay Floating Platform, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Friday (Aug 18).

Speaking at an event to thank participating organisations, sponsors and key appointment holders of the NDP 2017 organising committee for their contributions, Dr Ng said that the platform was "unique" as air, land and sea elements were all visible there.

Photos of Apache and Chinook helicopters against the backdrop of the Marina Bay Sands during the NDP were "stunning and even surreal", he said.

"Whether it is the Apache helicopters or F-15s doing aerobatics against the background of Marina Bay, or Chinooks hovering and speedboats twirling around and against buildings and the Merlion at Fullerton, or the dazzling fireworks and drones that light up the whole bay, I think this show and this site, as this year's NDP song goes: 'Nothing in the world compares'."

The platform was built as a temporary venue for NDP 2007 as the National Stadium was undergoing construction at that time. It hosted the parade again this year, after a two-year hiatus. The 2015 and 2016 NDPs were held at the Padang and the National Stadium respectively.

At the event at Gardens by the Bay on Friday, Dr Ng presented certificates of appreciation to 17 Gold award recipients and 64 principal partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gold awards are given to those who played important roles in planning and executing the NDP, while principal partners are individuals or organisations that made monetary or in-kind contributions of more than S$200,000.