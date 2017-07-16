NDP exco to ban touters who sell preview, actual day parade tickets

SINGAPORE: Anyone found touting National Day Parade (NDP) tickets will be barred from balloting for future NDPs, the NDP executive committee said on Sunday (Jul 16) after several listings popped up on online marketplaces such as Carousell, eBay and Craigslist.

In response to media queries, the committee said it takes "a serious view of the sale and unauthorised distribution of NDP preview and actual day tickets", adding that all NDP tickets are issued with serial numbers and can therefore be traced to their original recipients.

"Monetising the privilege to be part of the nation's birthday goes against the celebratory spirit of the event," the committee said.

A search on Sunday night revealed that an NDP ticket for Aug 9 was going for S$250 on eBay.

An advertisement on eBay on Jul 16, listing a National Day Parade ticket for sale at S$250. (Photo: Screengrab from eBay)

Meanwhile, a photo circulating online showed a Carousell listing for 38 NDP actual day tickets going for S$50 each. The user, who goes by jytx98, cited "company entitlement" as the source of the tickets.

A photo that has been circulating online shows Carousell user jytx89 listing 38 NDP actual day tickets for S$50. (Photo: Hardwarezone)

In its statement, the executive committee also made an appeal to online marketplaces to remove the posts touting the sale of the NDP tickets and advised the public to beware of potential scammers.