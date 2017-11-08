NEA alerted to burning smell in north-east Singapore on Tuesday evening

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) said it has received public feedback of a burning smell in the Punggol, Yio Chu Kang and Seletar areas on Tuesday evening (Nov 7).

The agency said in a Facebook post that its air monitoring stations in the area detected normal levels of particulate matter and low, safe levels of volatile organic compounds in the air.

The levels are well within international safety limits, NEA added.

In the same post, the agency said it was alerted to a large flare at Pasir Gudang that was visible from northern Singapore.

NEA said it has contacted its counterparts in Malaysia, the Department of Environment (DOE), which confirmed that the flare was due to a "disruption in operations" at an industrial plant in Pasir Gudang.

"DOE is monitoring the situation onsite, and has reassured NEA that the flaring will be gradually reduced as the plant operation was stabilising," the agency added. "NEA will continue to monitor the situation and the air quality levels in Singapore. The public is advised not to be alarmed."



This is the second such incident reported in the last two months after residents in many parts of Singapore including Sengkang, Hougang, Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Commonwealth and Bukit Timah complained of a strange burning smell in September. Residents described the smell as "plastic burning" and "like petroleum".

The source of the smell was traced to a factory in Pasir Gudang and the operator of the facility was issued a stop-work order, which was lifted last month.



Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said in Parliament on Monday that the smell in September was likely caused by higher than usual levels of volatile organic compounds in the air. The levels were within international safety guidelines, he said.