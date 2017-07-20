NEA cleaning up oil spill at East Coast Park beach

SINGAPORE: Clean-up operations at East Coast Park began on Thursday (Jul 20) after an oil slick was found at a 400m section of the beach, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

NEA officers found the oil patch on Wednesday and started the clean-up on Thursday at first light.





A spokesman advised members of the public to exercise caution when visiting this stretch of the beach and to avoid the affected sections while cleaning operations are ongoing.

NEA is also closely monitoring the quality of the seawater, it said.