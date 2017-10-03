NEA plans to introduce inland ash scattering services for cremated human remains

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) is planning to introduce the option of scattering cremated human remains at Government-run facilities on land, it said on Tuesday (Oct 3).

Currently, ashes from cremated human bodies can be stored at home or in a columbarium, or scattered at a designated area at sea.

In a press release, the statutory board said some members of the public had expressed interest in other ways of handling cremated remains.

Funerary service companies in Singapore are already offering some options such as scattering of cremated remains at sea or turning ashes into commemorative diamonds, according to NEA.

The agency will be consulting the industry and stakeholders - including various religious groups, after-death care service providers and the general public - over the next few months to gather feedback on aspects of planned inland ash-scattering services, it said.

The feedback on aspects such as the design criteria, user experience, operational procedures, booking arrangements and cultural and religious needs will be incorporated into the provision of the services, it added.

