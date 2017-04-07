Nearly 100 drug suspects arrested during 11-day operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 98 suspected drug offenders have been arrested and drugs worth over S$39,000 were seized during an 11-day islandwide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Apr 7).

The haul included about 300g of heroin, 135g of Ice, 24g of cannabis, 33 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 58 Erimin-5 tablets and small amounts of LSD and ketamine, CNB said in a news release.

It added that in one of the cases during the operation on Mar 28, CNB officers arrested a 42-year-old Singaporean near his home in Jurong West. Officers also raided the suspected drug trafficker’s apartment and recovered about 90g of heroin, 7g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia.

The operation, which took place from Mar 27 to the morning of Apr 7, was supported by the Singapore Police Force. Some of the areas covered included Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Clementi, Commonwealth, Geylang, Jurong West, Pasir Ris, Telok Blangah and Ubi.

Investigations into the drug activities of all 98 suspects are ongoing, CNB said.