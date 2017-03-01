Nearly 1kg of heroin seized, 4 suspects arrested

SINGAPORE: Nearly 1kg of heroin worth around S$68,000 was seized in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday (Mar 1).

Four suspected drug offenders between the ages of 29 and 52 were also arrested, CNB said in a press release.

CNB officers were deployed to an industrial building in Yishun at about 4.20am on Wednesday to observe suspected illegal drug activities. They saw two Malaysians arriving on a motorcycle and walking away after parking the vehicle.



At about 6am, a 52-year-old suspected drug trafficker arrived in a car alongside a 29-year-old suspected associate, CNB said. The 52-year-old was seen approaching the motorcycle before both suspects - male Singaporeans - drove away in the same car.

The Singaporean duo was later arrested along Ubi Avenue 2. A search of their car revealed two big packets of heroin, weighing approximately 920g. About 48g of heroin was found in the suspected trafficker's home, said CNB.

CNB officers also arrested the Malaysian pair - a 48-year-old man and 45-year-old woman - at the industrial building. More than S$8,000 in cash was recovered from the male suspect.

Investigations are ongoing. Those convicted of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine (pure heroin) could face the death penalty.