Nearly half of Singapore employers to give salary increases of 3% to 6%: Hays

SINGAPORE: About 46 per cent of Singaporean employers expect to give salary increases of between three and six per cent to their workers, according to a survey by recruiting company Hays, down from 52 per cent during the last salary review period.

The 2017 Hays Asia Salary Guide, released on Tuesday (Mar 21), surveyed 3,000 employers representing 6 million employees. It found that 8 per cent of employers in Singapore expect to award increases from between six and 10 per cent, and three per cent plan to give raises of over 10 per cent.



34 per cent will look to award up to three per cent, and nine per cent of employers will award no pay increase at all.

“Singapore is a resourceful nation, but the economic outlook for 2017 is challenging so it’s not surprising to see employers taking a moderate approach to salaries” said managing director of Hays Singapore, Lynne Roeder.

The company advised those wanting a bigger raise to “do their homework and know why their performance merits a larger increase”. “Candidates also need to keep up with economic news as well as keeping abreast of market conditions to ensure their expectations are managed accordingly,” said Ms Roeder.

In the coming year, 66 per cent of employers surveyed intend to award bonuses to all their employees and 25 per cent said they would give them to only some employees, Hays added.

Of the employers paying bonuses, a total of 42 per cent expect to award bonuses worth between 11 and 50 per cent of staff salary; while 31 per cent expect the bonuses to be worth up to 10 per cent of their workers’ pay. Another 13 per cent of employers in Singapore expect to pay bonuses worth 100 per cent of staff salary.