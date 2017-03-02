Nearly S$140,000 worth of credits to be refunded to Guns N Roses’ concert-goers

SINGAPORE: Almost S$140,000 worth of credits will be refunded to Guns N Roses’ concert-goers who bought credits for food and drink, but were unable to redeem them via their RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) wristbands.

Many concert-goers had expressed frustration when they were unable to spend their credits due to the inadequate number of food and drink stalls and understocking at Changi Exhibition Centre, where Guns N Roses' first concert in Singapore was held.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, a spokesperson for Sandpiper Digital Payments - the company behind the RFID wristbands - said the first group of concert-goers who will be contacted for a refund will receive an email by Thursday (Mar 2).

Those who belong to this group are wristband owners who had preloaded their iGO Asia eWallets up to 48 hours before the start of their concert. They will be presented with two options. They can choose to retain the credit and use them at future events such as the upcoming Summerdaze block party or get a cash refund via their credit cards.

For those who choose the latter option, the usual S$3 administration fee will be waived and it takes five to 10 working days for the transaction to show up on their credit card statement, Sandpiper said.

“We are not here to point blame (sic) and we are here to eventually make things better,” the spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia. “We want to get it right and to get it right, there are a lot of variables.”

Concert-goers who do not belong to the group - such as those who topped up credits in their wristbands during the event - will have to wait for a further announcement, the spokesperson said, adding that it is still in discussion with concert organiser LAMC Productions.

The spokesperson also gave assurance that all affected concert-goers will get a refund in due time.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, LAMC said it is still working Sandpiper to sort out the repayment process for the unused credits. “We would like to assure you that we are working very hard to resolve this outstanding issue, soonest possible,” LAMC wrote.