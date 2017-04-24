Nepal quake 2 years on: Singapore Red Cross completes 28 rebuilding projects

SINGAPORE: Two years after a massive earthquake devastated many parts of Nepal, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has completed 28 community facilities as part of its rebuilding efforts in Nepal.

In an update during a media briefing on Monday (Apr 24), SRC said it was on track to deliver its 60 projects by the end of 2017. Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal in 2015.

The 28 projects SRC has completed include schools, mobile clinics, health posts and a community hall. Another 32 projects are underway, it added, and are slated for completion by the end of 2017.

Of the 60 community rebuilding projects SRC has committed to, 44 of them are schools. SRC’s secretary-general Benjamin William said this has proven to be the “right decision”.

“Nepal is divided into village development committees, each in charge of education in the area,” he explained. “If a school is destroyed in a particular area, the whole village development committee will not have a school. Given that thousands of schools were destroyed - by some estimates, 4,000 schools - we felt that schools were a priority."

“Both the national reconstruction authority and the Minister for Education also reiterated the importance of rebuilding the schools, in order to get the children back into school, so they will not get distracted and lose interest in studying, which would be disastrous for the future of Nepal," he added.

The projects are funded by S$11 million in donations from the Government and people of Singapore. About 100,000 people from 16 districts in Nepal will benefit.

The SRC worked with more than 15 partners on the ground to execute these projects. Mr William said the Nepal effort is the first time SRC has used this “many helping hands” approach in a coordinated and formal manner.

“If we had worked with only one or two organisations, this would have given rise to a bottleneck of the organisations not being able to move as quickly,” he said. “The approach has been a success, because each partner was able to focus on the project it undertook and has been able to deliver it.”

One of the partners SRC worked with in Nepal is Singapore-based independent disaster relief agency Mercy Relief.

In May 2015, Mercy Relief worked with ground partners to build 690 transitional shelters made of zinc, housing about 3,450 people in total. The team also built 29 transitional classrooms and distributed 1,300 school packs for students.

Currently, they have been supporting the ongoing reconstruction project of 20 earthquake-resilient classrooms across three schools. They also paid attention to soft skills and livelihood training, Mercy Relief’s executive director Zhang Tingjun told Channel NewsAsia.



“After the earthquake, the building codes changed, so in order for masons to get jobs, they would have to go through a level of certification. We worked with them to give them the skill sets and training they need to be certified, and they currently work on our school projects right now,” she said.

“This is a skill set they can take with them beyond Mercy Relief’s involvement on the ground, if you talk about income generation.”