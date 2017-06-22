New advisory panel to study ways to develop family-friendly transport in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A new advisory panel has been formed to make recommendations on making the public transport system more family friendly, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min announced on Thursday (Jun 22).

In a Facebook post, Dr Lam said: "A family-friendly public transport system lies at the heart of a family-friendly nation. My aspiration is that families who now own cars because they need to ferry their children or their elderly parents, will not need to do so anymore in the future."

Chairman of the Public Transport Council (PTC) Richard Magnus and chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Transport Sitoh Yih Pin will co-chair the panel, he said.

"The panel will comprise representatives from diverse backgrounds, and they will also consult widely," Dr Lam, who is also Senior Minister of State for Health, added.

Mr Sitoh said in a statement on Thursday that as chairman of the Transport GPC, he was "encouraged by the formation of this panel, as it will allow us to take a deeper look at how we can create a transport system that is more inclusive for all commuters".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The co-chairs were working closely together to set up the panel and would be "happy to share more in due course", he added.



Mr Magnus also said the panel will allow authorities to "pay closer attention to the needs of our commuters, especially parents who travel with young children or elderly dependants".

"This is in line with PTC’s existing advisory role to the Transport Minister on transport matters, as we continue to look at ways to make our public transport system more inclusive."