New advisory panel to study ways to develop family-friendly transport in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A new advisory panel has been formed to make recommendations on making the public transport system more family friendly, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min announced on Thursday (Jun 22).

In a Facebook post, Dr Lam said: "A family-friendly public transport system lies at the heart of a family-friendly nation. My aspiration is that families who now own cars because they need to ferry their children or their elderly parents, will not need to do so anymore in the future."

Chairman of the Public Transport Council Richard Magnus and chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport Sitoh Yih Pin will co-chair the panel, he said.

"The panel will comprise representatives from diverse backgrounds, and they will also consult widely," Dr Lam, who is also Senior Minister of State for Health, added.