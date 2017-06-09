New bicycle parking zones at Bedok, Sembawang, City Hall

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Jun 9) announced more bicycle parking zones in places such as Bedok, Loyang, Sembawang and City Hall.

In a Facebook post, LTA said the parking zones will provide close to 200 additional bicycle parking spaces.

In March, it introduced bicycle parking zones to Punggol, Hougang, Paya Lebar, Khatib, Sembawang, Pioneer and Lakeside.

Following reports of indiscriminate parking of shared bicycles in front of staircases, blocking fire escape routes and corridors, LTA said it is working with bicycle-sharing operators to incentivise users to park responsibly. "Strict enforcement action will be taken against all indiscriminately parked bicycles, so park your bicycles at the designated parking zones!" LTA added.