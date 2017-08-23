New Bukit Panjang integrated transport hub to enhance commuter convenience

SINGAPORE: The new Bukit Panjang integrated transport hub will look to improve commuter convenience through initiatives such as allowing people to borrow items for a limited period of time when it opens next month.

In a preview of the hub on Wednesday (Aug 23), operator SMRT Buses said commuters can borrow umbrellas, portable chargers and shopping trolleys at no deposit from the WeCare Shop for up to three days, it said.



Other initiatives include interactive information kiosks that allow commuters to plan their journeys, and an open-concept passenger services counter.

The 6,700-sq-m hub will also include barrier-free facilities, such as dedicated boarding points at each berth and graduated kerb edges to make boarding easier for passengers in wheelchairs.

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM TO ENHANCE SAFETY

Besides the initiatives for commuters, the operator said an intelligent traffic management system will be implemented to allow bus drivers to detect the movement of vehicles in the bus parking area.

While similar traffic management systems are already in place at some integrated transport hubs, SMRT said it has modified the system to include multi-sensor lights in front of parking lots, alerting drivers to vehicle movements in the driveway behind them.

The Bukit Panjang hub will integrate the new bus interchange with the LRT and MRT stations, as well as Hillion Mall, which opened earlier this February.

The hub, which is the first integrated transport hub to be operated by SMRT Buses, will be Singapore's ninth integrated transport hub when it opens on Sep 4.