New bus service 807 to serve Yishun

SINGAPORE: Commuters in Yishun can look forward to a new bus service which will begin on Oct 15, announced bus operator SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a joint news release on Thursday (Sep 14).

Bus service 807, a loop service, will take passengers to Northpoint Shopping Centre, Junction Nine, Yishun Hawker Centre, Yishun Junior College and Chong Pang Market. The route includes Yishun Ring Road, Khatib MRT Station, Yishun Avenue 5 and Yishun Street 71.

The service will operate out of Yishun Bus Interchange daily from 5.30am to 11.30pm.

A short variant of this service, 807A, will ply the section from Yishun Bus Interchange to Khatib MRT station during the morning peak period, the release said.

This is the 77th bus service introduced under the Bus Service Enhancement Programme (BSEP), which aims to launch 80 bus services islandwide between 2012 and 2017.

Additionally, service 860 which currently plies within Yishun will be extended to Yio Chu Kang via Springleaf and Tagore Industrial Estate starting Oct 15. The extended service will operate daily from 5.30am to 11.30pm from Yishun Bus Interchange, and 5.30am to 11.35pm from Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange.