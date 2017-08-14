New bus service 944 to serve Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: Passengers in Bukit Batok can look forward to a new bus service which will begin next Sunday (Aug 27), announced bus operator SMRT and the Land Transport Authority in a joint news release on Monday.

Bus service 944 will serve new housing developments in Bukit Batok West, taking passengers to the Bukit Batok bus interchange and MRT station. The route includes Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok Road.

The service, which will operate daily from 5.30am to 1am, also provides access to places such as Bukit Batok Polyclinic and West Mall.



This is the 76th new bus service introduced under the Bus Service Enhancement Programme, which aims to launch 80 bus services islandwide between 2012 and 2017.