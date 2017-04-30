New career support initiative for young PMEs, fresh graduates

SINGAPORE: A new career support initiative for young professionals, managers, executives (PMEs) and fresh graduates was launched by the People’s Association (PA) and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on Sunday (Apr 30).



Called Todo Todo, the initiative is designed to help youth identify the things they have to do to achieve their career aspirations, both in the short-term and the longer-term.



It provides an online career profiling test to help connect youth with volunteer career guides from both the NTUC Youth Career Network programme and PA's extensive grassroots and business networks. The youth will be able to tap on the professionals’ industry expertise and knowledge at the beginning of their career.



NTUC Director of Youth Development Unit, Desmond Choo said the initiative will help fresh graduates to navigate through the career landscape.



"Many younger Singaporeans are uncertain about career choices, especially in a rapidly transforming economy," said Mr Choo, adding that by pooling NTUC and PA resources, young Singaporeans will be able to connect with a larger network of businesses, career guides, peers and community partners.



To kickstart the initiative, close to 200 people attended the launch, including young PMEs from the Tampines District and youth. The youth participated in a digital career profiling test, mentorship sessions and workshops at the launch.



The initiative is expected to be rolled out islandwide by 2020.

