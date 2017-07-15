New category in OneService app allows residents easier way to give feedback on HDB issues

SINGAPORE: A new feedback category in the OneService app introduced on Saturday (Jul 15) will make it easier for residents to give comments regarding maintenance issues in their Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates.

The new category, Facilities in HDB Estates, is available on the Municipal Services Office (MSO) mobile app and online portal, announced Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu, who also oversees the MSO, during an event at Bedok on Saturday.

"We are working with the agencies to bring more effective and holistic solutions to your municipal issues, particularly those involving multiple agencies," Ms Fu added.



The OneService app and Web portal, launched in January 2015 and September 2016, respectively, are designed to make it more convenient for residents to submit feedback on municipal issues. According to the Ministry of National Development, about 35 per cent of residents' feedback, or about 2,100 cases per month, received comes under the purview of the town councils.



With the new category, feedback will be sent straight to the appropriate town council or government agency to be followed up on. Residents will receive status updates via app notifications and the Track Cases feature.