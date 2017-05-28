New Central Area cycling network in the pipeline

SINGAPORE: An expanded cycling network in and around the Central Business District is in the works, authorities said on Sunday (May 28) at the official unveiling of the Bencoolen Street cycling path.



The new Central Area network will see more vehicle lanes turned into sidewalks, and a shared bicycle and walking path lining Coleman Street and Armenian Street, linking cyclists to areas like Marina Bay and Fort Canning Park.

In a joint release, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said one vehicle lane on Coleman Street and Waterloo Street each will be reclaimed. The National Parks Board will also turn part of Armenian Street into an urban park.

There is currently no fixed date for the completion of the Central Area cycling network, and LTA said it will be calling a tender for its design and construction in the coming months.

Proposed Central Area cycling network. (Graphic: LTA, URA)

The move comes as authorities reclaim more road space and create more walking and cycling paths, in a bid to nudge Singaporeans towards using cycling as a form of transport, amid increasing land constraints and an ageing rail system.



By 2030, authorities say they hope to more than double the current 240km of cycling paths, linking HDB estates to park connectors and the city centre.

The Central Area network, which currently consists of a 9.3km cycling path in the Marina Bay area will connect, among other areas, to the east of Singapore via East Coast Park. It will also be linked to the Bencoolen Street cycling path alongside other features to make the area more friendly for cyclists and pedestrians.

First announced in November 2016, changes to Bencoolen Street include converting two of four car lanes converted into pedestrian paths. Over 125 new bicycle parking lots have also been installed along the street.

The 450m Bencoolen Street cycling path links up to Queenstown-City to the west, Bishan-City and the North South Corridor to the north, and the Central Area network to the south.

The unveiling of Bencoolen Street was part of Car Free Sunday - an initiative to close off certain roads for public activities, first launched in 2016.

COMMUTERS CAN CONTINUE TO BRING FOLDABLE BICYCLES, PMDS ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT FROM JUN 1

From Jun 1, 2017, commuters can continue to carry foldable bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) on board public transport at all hours of the day, following the end of a six month trial, the Land Transport Authority also announced on Sunday. About 30 to 35 commuters bring these devices on board per day during peak hour, at stations like Jurong East, Bishan, and Serangoon interchange.

"The trial showed that most commuters were accepting of others bringing foldable bicycles and PMDs on board public transport," said LTA Deputy Chief Executive for Public Transport, Jeremy Yap. "While we see more commuters carrying these devices into train stations during the trial, the majority were responsible and observed the stipulated rules and guidelines."