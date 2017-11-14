New centre to combat cybercrime with shared information from institutions in 9 countries

SINGAPORE: A new centre launched in Singapore on Tuesday (Nov 14) aims to combat cybercrime and ramp up cyber information sharing among 49 financial institutions in nine countries - Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) Asia Pacific Regional Analysis Centre will provide round the clock local and global coverage with threat information sharing, actionable intelligence, as well as tools and resources to respond to incidents, according to a joint press release by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and FS-ISAC.

MAS chief FinTech officer Sopnendu Mohanty said that against the backdrop of increasingly complex and sophisticated cyber-attacks, it is "even more important for countries to stay engaged, foster stronger relationships and exchange information and expertise freely".

The centre’s operations and the regional intelligence reports it produces will help Asia Pacific countries to deal better with cross-border cybercrimes, he added.

FS-ISAC president and CEO Bill Nelson said information sharing remains one of the most effective ways to stay ahead of cybercrime.

"Strengthening local intelligence capabilities and cyber-resilience is critical at both a regional and a global level," he said.

Member institutions will benefit from regional meetings, regionally-focused monthly threat calls, webinars on hot topics, cybersecurity training and summits, MAS and FS-ISAC said in the press release.

FS-ISAC is an intelligence gathering and sharing initiative for the financial sector, with over 7,000 members worldwide.

To meet the growing need for cybersecurity talent, the FS-ISAC has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Temasek Polytechnic to provide internship opportunities to the latter's students. They will be exposed to real world cyber threats to build up their skills in cybersecurity, according to MAS and FS-ISAC.

They added that the initiative will support the financial services industry transformation map and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity talent in Singapore.