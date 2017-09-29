New certification for bus technicians part of efforts to professionalise sector

SINGAPORE: Bus technicians will be offered a new industry-wide certification by 2018 as part of efforts to professionalise the bus maintenance sector, announced the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Sep 29).

The certification is one of a slew of initiatives to enhance competencies of employees in the sector, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan. He was speaking at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability, where he also witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the LTA, public bus operators and various industry stakeholders.

The MOU signing is part of the Bus Career Fair, where more than 240 job vacancies were on offer by the four public bus operators.

The joint certification by The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) and LTA will be awarded upon the individual passing an assessment test. Currently, each operator has its individual proficiency framework for bus technicians and engineers, explained Mr Khaw.

“With the new proficiency framework, we hope that operators will find it easier to hire industry-certified bus technicians and engineers from across the industry,” the minister said.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan at the Bus Career Fair.

Dean of the Singapore Bus Academy (SGBA), Ms Goh Puay San, added that the new framework will make it easier for public bus operators to benchmark their employees' competency level and hire bus technicians certified under the new framework.

"This is especially important as more operators are entering the market under the bus contracting model,” she noted.

More details on the training programme will be announced in the future, but Channel NewsAsia understands that some modules will be conducted at the SGBA.

Automotive and bus engineers can also have their competence and experience recognised through the Singapore Chartered Engineer registration programme.



In a bid to reach out to new entrants, the Singapore Bus Academy (SGBA) and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will work with public operators to develop a bridging course for ITE graduates from relevant disciplines aspiring to be bus technicians.

These initiatives to raise competencies are timely as the emergence of advanced bus technologies will bring a host of different maintenance challenges.



Currently, there are 880 bus technicians and engineers in Singapore. This figure is expected to rise to more than 1,100 by 2030 to support a larger bus fleet.

“Ultimately, the increased competition for talent and the incentives to up-skill will raise the overall quality of our bus workforce,” Mr Khaw said.