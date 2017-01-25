New chief appointed for Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority

SINGAPORE: The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) will have a new chief executive come April, after the Minister of Finance appointed Mr Ong Khiaw Hong to take over its reins.

Mr Ong is currently the Deputy Commissioner (Corporate and Services Group) at the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and will be chief executive-designate of ACRA come Apr 1, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan 25).

He will take over from Mr Kenneth Yap who has led the agency since Feb 1, 2013. The incumbent will relinquish his appointment from Apr 1, and will return to the Singapore Legal Service to assume his next appointment, it added.

"The Ministry of Finance and ACRA would like to place on record our deep appreciation to Mr Yap for his dedicated commitment and invaluable contributions to ACRA," the ministry said.