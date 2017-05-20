New community facility to replace Fernvale Point to open in 2020

SINGAPORE: A new integrated community facility in Sengkang West – comprising a hawker centre, wet market and childcare centre – will open in phases starting from the second half of 2020, the constituency’s Member of Parliament Lam Pin Min said on Saturday (May 20).

The new Fernvale Community Club will be located next to Seletar Mall at the site of Fernvale Point, a neighbourhood shopping centre which closed in April 2015 following the expiration of its lease.

Plans for the facility were announced in June last year, after residents raised concerns about the lack of facilities and amenities following the closure of Fernvale Point.

More Build-to-Order flats, condominiums and executive condominiums will also be built to cater to the growing number of residents. According to Dr Lam, the number of residents in the area has increased from 25,000 in 2006 to around 64,000 in 2017.

Speaking at a carnival celebrating the single-seat constituency’s 11th anniversary, Dr Lam said Sengkang West has grown from plots of empty land to an active community with residential developments and recreational amenities and facilities.

Dr Lam also said that public transport had "improved significantly" in the area since the introduction of dual train carriages on the LRT and new bus services, including a feeder bus and a city-direct bus service.

The design for Fernvale CC’s facade, chosen based on a vote by residents, was also unveiled at the carnival.

Moving forward, residents will be consulted on the facilities and amenities they want, Dr Lam said.