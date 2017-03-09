New community network aims to prepare places of worship for terrorist attacks

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) will establish a SGSecure Community Network (SGCN) to connect with all religious organisations, and prepare places of worship to be crisis-ready in case of a terrorist attack, announced Minister Grace Fu in Parliament on Thursday (Mar 9).



In line with the national SGSecure movement to prepare the public in the event of acts of terror, SGCN will complement the work of Inter-Racial and Religious Confidence Circles (IRCC) found in every constituency while also including religious bodies which are not members.



“We meet apex leaders from major religious and ethnic groups regularly to discuss racial and religious issues at a national platform,” said Ms Fu.



“All religious organisations should be plugged into the SGSecure movement, so that they are well-informed and can count on one another for help when the need arises.”



“In the hours and days after a terrorist attack, we need respected community and religious leaders to convey messages of calm and solidarity to their congregations, and to the wider community.”



She revealed that earlier this year, over 500 religious and community leaders from nearly 180 organisations were briefed on crisis management plans and ways to keep followers safe.



More of such counter-terrorism seminars are being planned, said Ms Fu, who noted: “We need to partner community leaders and members, and strengthen community vigilance at all levels to absorb shocks and bounce back quickly from any crisis.”