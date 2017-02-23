New Compassvale bus interchange to open in March

SINGAPORE: The new Compassvale bus interchange will open on Mar 12, and will complement the existing Sengkang Integrated Transport Hub, the Land Transport Authority said on Thursday (Feb 23).

A sheltered pedestrian overhead bridge and a crossing will connect the new bus interchange with the Sengkang Integrated Transport Hub and the Compass One shopping mall, LTA added in its press release.

As part of the agency's efforts to create a more inclusive public transport system, the design of the concourse area has been enhanced to feature priority queues with seats for the elderly and disabled. There will also be a standalone nursing room with diaper changing amenities and a wash basin, it added.

It will also have a dedicated boarding point at each berth and graduated kerb edges to facilitate boarding of passengers in wheelchair, LTA said.

With the opening of the bus interchange, a new Service 374 will be introduced to connect Sengkang West to Sengkang Town Centre, the bus interchange and the MRT. This will enhance the connectivity to key amenities such as Sengkang Sports Complex, Compass One shopping mall and the future Sengkang General Hospital, it said.