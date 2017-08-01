New EDB managing director from October

Current managing director Yeoh Keat Chuan will be leaving public service on Aug 31, says the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Aug 1) announced the appointment of Mr Chng Kai Fong as managing director of the Economic Development Board (EDB) effective Oct 1.



Current EDB managing director Yeoh Keat Chuan will be leaving public service on Aug 31, it said in a press release.



Mr Chng is currently the principal private secretary to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, a position he has held since 2014. His previous key appointments were with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Civil Service College, MTI and the Prime Minister’s Office. He was also previously seconded to Shell Eastern Petroleum as a senior management consultant.

Mr Yeoh started his career in EDB in 1994 and was appointed managing director in July 2012. He played important roles in numerous whole-of-Government initiatives in productivity, the sectoral manpower plans, and more recently, the Committee for Future Economy (CFE) and Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs), the release said.

MTI Permanent Secretary Loh Khum Yean extended the ministry's appreciation to Mr Yeoh for his invaluable contributions to EDB, saying: "Under Keat Chuan’s leadership, EDB transformed existing industries and developed new areas of growth, positioning Singapore well for the future.

"I thank Keat Chuan for his years of service in EDB and wish him well in his future endeavours."