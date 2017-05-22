New flyover at Braddell Road to open Jun 11 following repeated delays

SINGAPORE: Following repeated delays, a new flyover connecting motorists from Lorong 6 Toa Payoh to the Braddell Underpass has been completed. It will open on Jun 11 at 6am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (May 22).

The structure will allow motorists travelling from Lorong 6 Toa Payoh to connect directly to Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road via the Braddell Underpass without having to join the Central Expressway (CTE)-bound or Bishan Street 11-bound traffic at Braddell Road.

As part of the project, a stretch of Braddell Road between Toa Payoh North Flyover and the CTE, has also been widened from dual three-lanes to dual five-lanes.

Construction, which got underway in 2012, had been expected to be completed by end-2015. However, the project ran into delays after its first contractor ran into financial trouble and after the Manpower Ministry issued a stop-work order at the worksite as recently as February following the discovery of several safety violations.

An illustration of the new flyover at Braddell Road. (Photo: LTA)

With the new flyover in place, motorists heading towards the CTE or Bishan Street 11 should continue using the existing Toa Payoh North flyover, LTA said. It added that this segregation of traffic travelling towards different destinations will help smoothen traffic along Braddell Road.

LTA added that it plans to construct centre dividers along some stretches of Braddell Road. These road works can only be carried out after the flyover opening, and will be completed by end-June, it stated.