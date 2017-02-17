New forensic centre, extra training to better protect sexual crime victims

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Law on Friday (Feb 17) announced a slew of new initiatives to better protect victims of sexual crimes and reduce any additional stress and trauma that reporting these crimes may cause.

The first is a One-Stop Abuse Forensic Examination (OneSAFE) Centre set up by the police together with Singapore General Hospital (SGH), the ministries said. In operation since Jan 15 at the Police Cantonment Complex, the centre provides the necessary medical examinations for adult rape victims whose cases are reported within 72 hours of the assault.

Specialists from SGH’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department will attend to victims at their convenience and privacy – removing the need to travel to public hospitals. Having a centralised facility helps avoid putting victims through multiple examinations, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam during the media briefing.



Police will also work with the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) on a training video – targeted to be released in the third quarter - to enhance officers’ sensitivity to victims during the investigation process.

"When the victims... see the police, they are already highly stressed. They have many, many concerns. Many of them have been traumatised," said AWARE executive director Corinna Lim. "The way they tell the story may not be that coherent and... the Police needs to understand that.

"The Police is trying to get to the bottom of the story ... They are very task-oriented, and they want to get to all these difficult questions... But there's a lot of patience and sensitivity that is required."

Authorities will also release an information pamphlet at the end of the year, designed to educate victims on available support and encourage them to come forward.

EXISTING SAFEGUARDS



These measures come on the back of a call by Mr Shanmugam in August last year to review the way investigations and trials are conducted for sexual crimes. He had commented on the Brock Turner case in the US, as well as local media reports of lawyer Edmund Wong telling a molest victim her clothes and breast size were to blame.



Current measures in place to support sexual crime victims include the presence of multiple reporting channels, including hospitals, schools and social service organisations.

There are more than 50 trained volunteers from the Victim Care Cadre Programme, set up in 2014, to provide emotional support. A Sexual Crime Victim Care Centre also helps facilitate investigations into serious crimes.



During court proceedings, judges have the power to protect victims using gag orders, closed-door hearings, a witness support programme and other measures. Lawyers are also prohibited by law from vilifying or insulting a witness.

MORE INITIATIVES IN PIPELINE



The Law Ministry will look at reducing additional stress brought on by the court process for victims – such as through possibly increasing restrictions on cross-examination and new ways to protect victims’ privacy and confidentiality.



Both ministries will review the existing punishment regime for sexual offences, including considering sentences imposed in past cases.



MHA and the Ministry of Social and Family Development will explore longer-term ideas to enhance victim care as well. For instance, the multi-agency interview models for intra-familial child abuse cases will be studied, to reduce the need for victims to repeatedly recount their traumatic experience to different officers.