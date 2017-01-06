New, 'good-as-new' notes available from Jan 11

SINGAPORE: New notes and "good-as-new" notes, traditionally used for Chinese New Year, will be available from Jan 11 onwards at POSB new notes pop-up ATMs, DBS Group announced on Friday (Jan 6).

Customers will be able to withdraw these notes at 41 POSB new notes pop-up ATMS, an increase from the 36 pop-up ATMs last year, according to a media statement. These ATMs will be located in 22 community clubs, and will be operational round the clock apart from the ones located at Chong Pang and Toa Payoh West, which will be available from 9am to 10pm daily.

DBS Group added that this year customers could also reserve their new and good-as-new notes online and select collection dates from full-service branches. (From Jan 9 onwards, customers can visit go.dbs.com/sg-cnynotes to reserve their new and good-as-new notes.)

“As there is always increased demand for new notes during the Lunar New Year season, we want to ensure that customers enjoy a hassle-free experience in getting them," said Jeremy Soo, managing director and head of Consumer Banking Group (Singapore), DBS Bank.



“This year, we have also introduced an online reservation service where customers can simply select their preferred denominations and collect their new notes at their convenience."



Customers can also get their notes from all full-service DBS/POSB branches from Jan 11 to Jan 27, with priority queuing available for the elderly and those with special needs. Those who withdraw or collect new notes at these branches and pop-up ATMs will also receive a set of either DBS or POSB red packets.

Map of pop-up ATMs, provided by POSB.

Customers will be able to use their DBS/POSB ATM card to withdraw new notes in sums of S$100 (S$2 x 50), S$300 (S$10 x 30) and S$500 (S$50 x 10), up to their individual card limit.





UOB also said its "good-as-new" notes would be available from Jan 11.