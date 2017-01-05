New guidelines for publicity of SkillsFuture Credit-eligible courses

SINGAPORE: SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) on Thursday (Jan 5) released a new set of guidelines to training providers of SkillsFuture Credit (SFC)-eligible courses to provide clarity on appropriate publicity efforts.

In a news release, SSG said under the guidelines that training providers are required to adhere to the following:

- Ensure any marketing or promotional materials for SFC-eligible courses contain accurate information



- All training providers are advised to include the following line in their marketing collateral for SFC-eligible courses: “All Singaporeans aged 25 and above can use their S$500 SkillsFuture Credit from the Government to pay for a wide range of approved skills-related courses. Visit the SkillsFuture Credit website (www.skillsfuture.sg/credit) to choose from the courses available on the SkillsFuture Credit course directory.”

- Do not convey the impression that the use of SFC is limited to a specific training provider or specific courses

- Do not market the courses as "free" or "paid for by the Government". Training providers must ensure clarity in explaining how course fees are offset in part or full using the individual's SFC or other SSG subsidies

- Do not use any indirect rewards such as referral awards, lucky draws as well as gifts and vouchers as ways of incentivising the public to sign up for courses

- Do not request for confidential details of members of the public, including their SingPass, to make the SkillsFuture Credit claims on their behalf