New guidelines issued to developers for public spaces on private property

SINGAPORE: Public spaces on private property will soon have to meet new design guidelines such as providing ample shade and public seating, according to a circular to building owners and developers by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Jan 24).

These spaces include covered public spaces such as the area outside Asia Square, outdoor public spaces such as the atrium outside Ion Orchard, and urban parks such as the one outside Plaza Singapura.





The public space outside Asia Square. (Photo: Asia Square)

Under the new rules, which kick in on Apr 24, these spaces should be barrier-free and accessible to all users. The area should be well-shaded – although the material used to provide shade should not cause additional heat retention – and provide public seating.

A good practices guide included with the circular also suggested that larger spaces include amenities such as public art, exercise equipment, drinking fountains and Wi-Fi connection to encourage public use of the space.

Bicycle racks that are directly adjacent – but not within the space – should also be included, the guide said.





The urban park outside Plaza Singapura. (Photo: URA)

Property owners and developers are required to provide public spaces as part of their tender for some Government Land Sales sites and at certain redevelopment sites. Those seeking gross floor area exemption for a first-storey covered public space would also have to comply with the new rules.

“The design guidelines are set out to safeguard the quality of privately owned public spaces and ensure that these spaces are well-utilised and serve as meaningful places for people for enjoy,” URA said.