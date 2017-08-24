New Insolvency Bill set to be introduced in second half of 2018

SINGAPORE: A new Insolvency Bill bringing together different pieces of legislation dealing with debt-ridden bodies is set to be introduced in the second half of 2018.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said this on Thursday (Aug 24) at the Singapore Insolvency Conference 2017.

The Bill is one of a series of measures announced previously that aim to strengthen the Republic’s insolvency regime.

Also known as the Omnibus Insolvency Bill, the new legislation will introduce reforms to the corporate framework covering the way troubled companies manage their debts.

Features include super-priority provisions, where the court may grant super-priority status to rescue financing to help debtors when working capital dries up, and also enhanced protection from creditor action.

Mr Shanmugam said the Bill will also combine personal and corporate restructuring and insolvency into a single piece of legislation. Currently, he said, the two areas are divided into separate statutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that aside from streamlining legislation to ensure consistency and clarity, the Bill will also implement the remaining recommendations of the Insolvency Law Reform Committee released in 2016, which includes the introduction of a framework for regulating insolvency professionals.

He said the committee had highlighted the opportunity for Singapore to be a centre for international debt restructuring. The Republic now has one of the most forward-looking and flexible corporate debt restructuring regimes in Asia, he said.

"There are very few places where this can take place ... the surrounding circumstances and both the strategic circumstances, as well as the legal frameworks, make it opportune, make it likely, that Singapore will not just be a centre, but the centre in this field," he said.



The Law Minister also called for professionals in the sector to build up multi-disciplinary skills, as Singapore strives to be a hub for debt restructuring in Asia. He also urged that such efforts be extended to include the pipeline of talent coming out of universities.

To this end, Mr Shanmugam said the Singapore Management University and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Singapore are collaborating to offer a cross-disciplinary restructuring and insolvency module for undergraduates in January 2018.



In addition, he said the Singapore Accountancy Commission will work with the Law Ministry to study the restructuring industry with a focus on training up high quality professionals.